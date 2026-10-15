Three Indian students killed in Germany fire; investigations underway
The fatalities include two women and one man, the Indian Embassy in Berlin said
- PUBLISHED: Thu 15 Oct 2026, 9:45 AM
A fire in Germany has killed three Indian students, the Indian Embassy in Berlin reported on Thursday, October 15. The incident is currently under investigation by German authorities.
The fatalitlies included two Indian women and one man, all of them were studying in the European country. The incident took place in Bochum, North Rhine-Westphalia.
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India's diplomatic mission in Berlin and the Consulate General of India in Frankfurt are in contact with local authorities and the bereaved families, and are extending all necessary assistance. "We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families in this hour of grief.," the embassy said.
No further details on the incident or the victims were immediately available.