Germany: 97-year-old woman convicted for killing 11,000 people during Nazi war, reports say

A German court convicted a 97-year-old woman of having contributed to the murder of over 11,000 people during her time working as a typist at a Nazi concentration camp in World War Two, NDR broadcaster and other media reported on Tuesday.
The district court in the northern town of Itzehoe handed Irmgard Furchner a two-year suspended sentence, according to the report. She was sentenced under juvenile law, owing to the fact that she was only 18-years old at the time of the crimes.
She worked at the Stutthof concentration camp between 1943 and 1945.
The start of Furchner's trial was delayed in September 2021 when she briefly went on the run. She was caught hours after failing to turn up to court.
About 65,000 people died of starvation and disease, or in the gas chamber at Stutthof near Gdansk (in today's Poland). This included prisoners of war and Jews caught up in the Nazis' extermination campaign.
