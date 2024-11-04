German foreign minister vows 'rock-solid' support on Ukraine visit

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock. AFP

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock on Monday vowed Western allies will keep up support for Ukraine as she arrived for her eighth visit to Kyiv since Russia's full-scale invasion.

The visit comes one day ahead of US elections that could herald the return of Donald Trump to the White House.

"Germany, together with many partners worldwide, stands rock-solid by Ukraine's side," Baerbock said in a statement as Ukraine heads into its third winter at war.

"We will support the people of Ukraine for as long as they need us so they can follow their path to a just peace."

US President Joe Biden has vowed to continue backing Ukraine but a Trump victory would likely mean less support from Kyiv's biggest military backer.

Baerbock stressed the importance of protecting Ukraine's energy infrastructure from destruction during the winter.