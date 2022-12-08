German coup plot: More arrests expected in coming days, say authorities

Twenty-five members and supporters of the group were detained on Wednesday, in raids involving about 3,000 security personnel

Thu 8 Dec 2022

German authorities expect further arrests and raids in the coming days in connection with a far-right group that prosecutors say were preparing a violent overthrow of the state to install a former member of a German royal family as a national leader.

"Based on my experience, there is usually a second wave of arrests," said Georg Maier, the interior minister of the German state of Thuringia, to broadcaster Deutschlandfunk on Thursday.

The envisaged new leader Heinrich XIII PR, who uses the title 'Prince', is a descendent of the royal House of Reuss in Thuringia.

Twenty-five members and supporters of the group were detained on Wednesday, in raids involving about 3,000 security personnel that Maier described as unprecedented in modern German history.

On Wednesday evening, Holger Muench, head of the Federal Police Office, told broadcaster ZDF that he also expected more suspects to come to light in the coming days.

Maier singled out the far-right Alternative for Germany (AfD) party (which is in the state parliament) for becoming an interface for right-wing extremists, and spreading what he called fantasies about toppling the state.

"People are scared, and the AfD takes advantage of that and offers simple solutions," said Maier.

