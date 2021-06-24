German adventurer dies in wingsuit flight from helicopter
Police did not name him.
A German adventurer died in a crash after taking off from a helicopter wearing a wingsuit, Swiss police said on Thursday.
The 33-year-old BASE jumper was one of three who leapt from the helicopter around midday on Wednesday near Walenstadt in St Gallen canton. Only two made it safely to the ground.
A search by helicopter discovered the body of the man, who was declared dead at the scene, police said. They did not name him.
BASE jumping typically entails leaping from a fixed point like a bridge, building or cliff using a parachute or wearing special flying apparel called a wingsuit, which is supposed to allow a jumper to glide to the ground.
