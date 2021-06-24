Europe
German adventurer dies in wingsuit flight from helicopter

Reuters/Zurich
Filed on June 24, 2021

(AFP file)

A German adventurer died in a crash after taking off from a helicopter wearing a wingsuit, Swiss police said on Thursday.

The 33-year-old BASE jumper was one of three who leapt from the helicopter around midday on Wednesday near Walenstadt in St Gallen canton. Only two made it safely to the ground.

A search by helicopter discovered the body of the man, who was declared dead at the scene, police said. They did not name him.

BASE jumping typically entails leaping from a fixed point like a bridge, building or cliff using a parachute or wearing special flying apparel called a wingsuit, which is supposed to allow a jumper to glide to the ground.




