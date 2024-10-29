Georgian president calls for international investigation into election results

Georgia's President Salome Zurabishvili gives a speech at an opposition rally to protest results of the parliamentary elections that showed a win for the ruling Georgian Dream party, outside the parliament building in central Tbilisi on Monday. AFP

Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili called on Tuesday for an international investigation into the country's election results and international pressure to review results she said were rigged.

Asked by RFI radio about plans for a partial vote recount by the central electoral commission, Zourabichvili said she expected nothing from that commission, which she accused of being biased.