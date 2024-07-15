Georgian President asks top court to annul 'foreign influence' law

TOPSHOT - A woman waves Georgian national flag as she protests against the "foreign influence" law outside the parliament building in central Tbilisi. AFP File

Published: Mon 15 Jul 2024, 5:53 PM

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili on Monday asked the country's top court to annul a controversial "foreign influence" law that has sparked mass protests and condemnation from the West.

Initiated by the ruling Georgian Dream party, the law was adopted in May despite weeks of unprecedented street protests and warnings it would undermine Tbilisi's bid for EU membership.

The law, which critics have compared to repressive Russian legislation used to silence dissent, forces groups receiving at least a fifth of their funding from abroad to register as "organisations pursuing the interests of a foreign power".

Georgian President Salome Zurabishvili delivers a speech during the celebrations of Georgia's Independence Day on the central Freedom Square in Tbilisi on May 26 this year. AFP File

On Monday, the pro-Western president Zurabishvili filed a complaint to Georgia's constitutional court asking it "to suspend the law's enactment and to annul it definitively", her parliamentary secretary, Giorgi Mskhiladze, said.

He called the law "unconstitutional" because it contradicts a provision requiring the authorities to "take all measures within the scope of their competence to ensure the full integration of Georgia into the European Union and Nato".

Lawmakers earlier overrode a veto by Zurabishvili to pass the law.

Zurabishvili, a fierce critic of the ruling party, has called on the opposition to form a united front ahead of parliamentary elections in October.

The Georgian government has defended the law as only aimed at boosting transparency of NGOs' foreign funding.