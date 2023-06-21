At least 4 in critical condition after gas explosion in Paris

The police are now looking into the incident

By Reuters Published: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 7:34 PM Last updated: Wed 21 Jun 2023, 8:03 PM

At least four people are in a critical condition after a blast occurred earlier on Wednesday in the fifth arrondissement of Paris, reported French TV station BFM TV.

A Paris police official added that the facade of one building had fallen onto the street as a result of the explosion, and that many firefighters and members of the police force were attending to the scene.

Earlier, an official said several buildings caught fire after the blast.

