Fugitive Afghans convicted of people smuggling held in UK: Police

Inflatable dinghies used by migrants on previous attempted crossings of the English Channel from france to England, are pictured stored on the quayside at the harbour at the Port of Dover, on the southeast coast of England on December 30, 2024. — AFP

Three Afghan men convicted in Belgium over their involvement in a major people smuggling ring have been arrested in the UK, investigators said on Monday.

A court in the Belgian city of Antwerp last month convicted the trio, who were tried in their absence, and 20 other members of the gang to a total of 170 years in jail with sentences ranging from two to 18 years.

Ziarmal Khan, 24, Zeeshan Banghis 20, and Saifur Rahman Ahmedzai, 23 were arrested between December 6 and Monday in London and surrounding areas, the National Crime Agency (NCA) said.

Prosecutors in Belgium said the gang organised migrants' journeys from Afghanistan through Iran, Turkey and the Balkans to Europe, mainly France and Belgium.

Many would then be put on small boats for the perilous sea crossing of the Channel between northern France and England's south coast.

The gang also subjected male migrant minors to serious sexual assaults including rape which they would video to blackmail the victims.

The three men were among 11 defendants who were tried in their absence following a joint investigation by the NCA and Belgian police.

Ahmedzai was sentenced to 10 years while Khan and Banghis each received three years. All three were fined 3,000 euros ($3,100).

NCA deputy director Craig Turner said they were part of a network "profiting from the dangerous situations they put vulnerable people into as they were transported, and committing the most heinous sexual offences against them".

The three men are now due to be returned to Belgium to serve their sentences with extradition proceedings already commenced, the NCA added.