From heatwaves to 10°C: UAE travellers rethink Europe holidays in August

One traveller cancelled plans because it was too hot. Another had to buy a hoodie because temperatures dropped to 10°C. Both were travelling in Europe this summer.

For UAE residents who usually head to Europe in July and August to escape the summer heat, this year's experience came with a reminder: the weather might not be what you packed for.

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Zeina, who travels to France every year to visit her family, chose August for a simple reason. “August is usually the hottest month in Dubai, so I prefer to travel during this month,” she told Khaleej Times on Thursday.

She travelled to the south of France before heading to Paris, but this summer felt noticeably different. She noted: “This year was the hottest. Even in the evening it was hot, unlike every summer when there is a nice breeze.”

The heat soon started affecting her holiday.

In the south of France, Zeina travelled less between cities, cancelled some plans and spent fewer hours at the beach.

“We had limited options with what to do,” she said.

The crowds were less surprising. She described them as usual for the season, particularly in Cannes, where she noticed tourists from Dubai among the visitors.

Still, the experience has not put her off travelling to Europe in August.

“I would choose Europe, yes, but I would check the heatwave dates again and plan my activities around it.”

From summer clothes to buying a hoodie

Liz arrived in the UK expecting summer weather. Instead, parts of her trip were much colder than expected.

“I think I just missed the heatwave when I reached there. I didn’t expect it to be so cold!”

Temperatures in Scotland and northern England went as low as 10°C, and Liz had packed almost nothing for the cold.

“The only warm thing I had was a cardigan I brought for the plane, so I ended up buying a hoodie.”

London was a different experience, with temperatures around 27°C to 30°C. While she could feel the heat, it was not enough to change her plans.

“My makeup was smudging! But it didn’t stop me from enjoying the trip.”

And there was one part of the European summer she particularly enjoyed: the long days.

“The sun didn’t set until around 10pm. It felt magical and gave me so much more time to explore.”

Crowds in popular areas were noticeable, but Liz said they remained manageable.

“I would definitely choose summer again, whether July or August,” she said. “I love being able to spend long days outdoors and enjoy the evenings while it’s still light.”

So, is August becoming the wrong month for a European summer holiday?

For Zeina and Liz, the answer is still no. But from cancelling plans because of the heat to unexpectedly shopping for a hoodie, travelling in August might now require a little more preparation than expected.