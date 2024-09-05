French woman says uncovering of rape trauma 'saved her life'

French prosecutor Jean-Francois Mayet looks at documents at the courthouse during the trial of a man accused of drugging his wife for nearly 10 years and inviting strangers to rape her at their home in Mazan, a small town in the south of France, in Avignon, on September 2, 2024. — AFP

Published: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 3:31 PM Last updated: Thu 5 Sep 2024, 3:32 PM

A French woman whose husband is accused of enlisting dozens of strangers to rape her while she was drugged told his trial on Thursday that police had saved her by uncovering the crimes.

"The police saved my life by investigating Mister P's computer", Gisele P told the court in the southern city of Avignon, referring to her husband — one of 51 of her alleged abusers on trial.

Gisele P, now 71, had remained stoic and silent through the three first days of the high-profile case, communicating only through her lawyers.

But she revealed her emotion on the stand on Thursday when she recounted the moment in November 2020 when investigators first showed her the images of a decade of sexual abuse orchestrated and filmed by her husband Dominique P.

"My world is falling apart. For me, everything is falling apart. Everything I have built up over 50 years," Gisele P said.

"Frankly, these are scenes of horror for me," she said of the pictures, while her husband listened with his head bowed.

"I'm lying motionless on the bed, being raped," added the woman of the "barbaric" footage.

"They treat me like a rag doll," she told a panel of five judges, adding that she had only plucked up the courage to watch the footage in May 2024.

"Don't talk to me about sex scenes. These are rape scenes," she said, stressing that she had never practised swinging or any other form of libertine sex.

Lawyers for some of the defendants questioned on Wednesday whether the couple had had a libertine relationship, or whether it was credible that Gisele P had noticed nothing for the entire decade of the abuse.

The line of questioning appeared to upset the plaintiff, although she stayed put when her three children briefly left the courtroom in disgust.

"Of course she was offended," said her lawyer, Antoine Camus.

"She wanted to respond. We felt her bobbing up and down behind us, saying, 'I want to answer. I just have to answer' and we told her, 'Tomorrow!'"

Gisele P has insisted that the trial take place in public so the full facts of the case can emerge.

Nevertheless, there will be "extremely difficult moments" for her as she testifies, said Stephane Babonneau, her other lawyer.

Gisele 's husband, Dominique, is accused of abusing his wife between 2011 and 2020, drugging her with sleeping pills and then recruiting dozens of strangers to rape her, lead investigator Jeremie Bosse Platiere told the court on Wednesday.

Dominique P was exposed by chance when he was caught filming up women's skirts in a local supermarket.

On Tuesday, he answered "yes" when asked if he was guilty of the accusations against him.

The 71-year-old father of three documented his actions with meticulous precision on a hard drive with a folder labelled "abuse".

That enabled French police to track down more than 50 men suspected of raping Gisele P while she was drugged.