French President Macron slapped by man, two arrested
Macron had approached a barrier to shake the man's hand.
French President Emmanuel Macron was slapped in the face on Tuesday by a man in a crowd of onlookers while on a walkabout in southern France, video of the incident showed.
Macron's security entourage quickly intervened to pull the man to the ground and move Macron away from him. Two people were arrested in connection with the incident, broadcasters BFM TV and RMC radio reported.
The incident took place while Macron was on a visit to the Drome region in south-eastern France, where he met restaurateurs and students to talk about how life is returning to normal after the Covid-19 epidemic.
FLASH | En déplacement dans la #Drôme ce mardi dans le cadre de son tour de #France des territoires, Emmanuel #Macron s’est fait violemment gifler, deux personnes ont été interpellées.— Conflits France (@ConflitsFrance) June 8, 2021
(BFM) #MacronGiflé pic.twitter.com/3pjWQt0NAR
In video circulating on social media, Macron, dressed in shirt sleeves, could be seen walking towards a crowd of well-wishers who were behind a metal barrier.
The French president reached out his hand to greet one man, in a green T-Shirt, with glasses and a face mask.
The man could be heard shouting out "Down with Macronia" ("A Bas La Macronie") and then he delivered a slap to Macron's face.
Two of Macron's security detail tackled the man in the green T-shirt, while another ushered Macron away. But Macron remained in the vicinity of the crowd for a few more seconds, and appeared to be talking to someone on the other side of the barriers.
The presidential administration said there had been an attempt to strike Macron, but declined further comment.
-
Europe
French President Macron slapped by man, two...
Macron had approached a barrier to shake the man's hand. READ MORE
-
Europe
Watch: Cooling towers crumble in epic controlled...
People were invited to watch a livestream online to avoid large... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Emirates expands services in France, restarts...
No quarantine for passengers who have completed the two-week period... READ MORE
-
Europe
Websites of major media outlets disrupted by...
Affected sites displayed the message: "Error 503 Service Unavailable". READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE events open only to Covid vaccinated residents
The UAE has the highest Covid vaccine distribution rate in the world. READ MORE
-
Business
Dubai among world's 10 fastest-growing remote...
The one-year visa enables professionals from all over the world to... READ MORE
-
Europe
French President Macron slapped by man, two...
Macron had approached a barrier to shake the man's hand. READ MORE
-
Government
Up to Dh200,000 fine for abusing mental health...
The Federal National Council has passed a draft law on mental health. READ MORE
News
UAE holidays: Four more long weekends this year