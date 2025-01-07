French far-right figurehead Jean-Marie Le Pen dies

Photo: AFP

Jean-Marie Le Pen, who died Tuesday aged 96, was the far-right bogeyman of French politics, infamously dismissing the Holocaust as a detail of history and spending half a century whipping up anger over immigration.

The co-founder of the far-right National Front — later renamed the National Rally (RN) —was eventually booted out of the party by his daughter Marine for anti-Semitism.

A former paratrooper, Le Pen sent shock waves through France in 2002 when he made it to the second round of the presidential election, which was won by Jacques Chirac.

Le Pen, who seemed more at ease in the role of provocateur than would-be president, appeared as surprised as everyone else by his spectacular breakthrough.

Years later, he boasted that the rise of the far right around Europe showed his ideas had gone mainstream.

RN leader Jordan Bardella, his daughter Marine's right-hand man, hailed Le Pen's influence in a carefully-worded tribute.

"As a soldier in the French army in Indochina and Algeria, as a tribune of the people... he always served France and defended its identity and sovereignty," the 29-year-old said on X.

Born in the port of La Trinite-sur-Mer in the western Brittany region on June 20, 1928, he was the son of a seamstress and a fisherman.

His father's fishing boat hit a mine during World War II, killing him -- a loss that hit the young Le Pen hard.

Anxious to see action, Le Pen volunteered for service in two wars in French colonies -- the First Indochina War (1946-1954) in Vietnam, and then in Algeria (1954-1962).

Shortly after his return from Algeria he entered politics and became France's youngest MP at 27 when he was elected to parliament in 1956.

But he was unable to resist the lure of the battlefield.

Later that year, he took part in the disastrous Franco-British military expedition to seize the Suez Canal, and a few years later joined forces fighting to keep Algeria French.

As in Vietnam, he was infuriated to see France losing its colonial possessions, accusing World War II hero Charles de Gaulle of "helping make France small" by granting Algeria its independence.

A consummate orator and trained lawyer, he tapped into the anger of rightwingers nostalgic for the empire and French settlers forced to flee the North African country.

The eye patch he wore for many years added to his pugilistic air.

Years later Le Pen revealed that he lost his eye driving a tent peg into a hole, and not, as was widely thought, in a brawl.

In 1972, he co-founded the National Front (FN), billed as a "national, social and popular" party, and two years later made his first run for president.

The early years were tumultuous, with his unabashed racism and anti-Semitism striking a raw nerve in a country still haunted by the collaborationist Vichy regime during World War II.

In 1976, a bomb ripped through the Paris apartment building where Le Pen lived with his wife Pierrette and three daughters, slightly injuring six people but sparing the Le Pens.

Eight years later, Pierrette walked out of the marriage, resurfacing shortly afterwards to pose for Playboy magazine in a French maid's outfit -- her pointed answer to her husband's advice to get a job as a cleaner.

The FN's first big electoral breakthrough came in the mid-1980s, when the party won 35 seats in parliament.

But its fortunes fluctuated sharply over the next two decades, partly a result of changes in the electoral system that favoured big parties.

Le Pen's message remained unchanged, however, with immigration, the political elite and the European Union all taking a bashing -- even though he himself was a member of the European Parliament for over 30 years.

In 2007, Le Pen maintained that Nicolas Sarkozy, the son of a Hungarian immigrant who went on to win the presidency, was not sufficiently French to hold the office.

He repeatedly warned that African immigration would "submerge" the country and claimed the Nazi occupation of the northern half of France in World War II was "not particularly inhumane".