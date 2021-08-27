France's Macron condemns Kabul attacks with 'utmost firmness'

Filed on August 27, 2021 | Last updated on August 27, 2021 at 12.45 am

Paromises that France would try to evacuate more Afghans from Kabul

French President Emmanuel Macron condemned on Thursday evening "with the utmost firmness the attacks" near Kabul airport.

In a statement, he expressed "his condolences to the families of the American and Afghan victims, his support for the wounded, and salute to the heroism of those who are on the ground to carry out the evacuation operations", before promising that "France will see them through to the end".

A fresh blast rocked the Afghan capital Kabul around midnight on Thursday, AFP reporters said, hours after a deadly double suicide attack at the airport claimed by the Daesh group.

Macron, visiting Dublin on Thursday, promised that France would try to evacuate "several hundred" more Afghans from Kabul, adding that Paris was doing its utmost to achieve this but could offer no guarantees due to the "extremely tense" security situation at the airport.