France’s Notre Dame cathedral secured at last. Next: rebuild
Negotiations will now begin with companies bidding to take part in the mammoth reconstruction effort
France’s Notre Dame Cathedral is finally stable and secure enough for artisans to start rebuilding it, more than two years after the shocking fire that tore through its roof, knocked down its spire and threatened to bring the rest of the medieval monument down, too.
The government agency overseeing the reconstruction announced in a statement on Saturday that the works to secure the structure — which began the day after the April 15, 2019 fire — are at last complete.
Carpenters, scaffolding experts, professional climbers, organ mechanics and others took part in the effort, which included special temporary structures to secure the iconic towers, vaults and walls of the huge roofless structure, and a special 'umbrella' to protect it from the weather.
ALSO READ:
>> Notre Dame is not just a French loss; it hurts me as an Arab, too
>> 5 facts you didn't know about the iconic Notre Dame Cathedral
Negotiations will now begin with companies bidding to take part in the mammoth reconstruction effort, the statement said. It will include some 100 different tenders for various projects. Work to restore the organ will begin in the fall, with other works expected to begin in the winter.
The agency is maintaining President Emmanuel Macron’s goal of allowing visitors back inside in 2024, the year Paris hosts the Olympics.
The announcement was made on a weekend that France and countries across Europe celebrate Heritage Days, when historical landmarks, government buildings and other sites are opened to the public.
-
Rest of Asia
Delhi cops bust gang of cyber criminals duping...
The gang created a fake profile in fictional names and details of... READ MORE
-
Europe
France’s Notre Dame cathedral secured at...
Negotiations will now begin with companies bidding to take part in... READ MORE
-
Europe
UK identifies case of ‘mad cow’...
Britain culled millions of cows during an epidemic of the disease in... READ MORE
-
Americas
US Capitol on high alert as pro-Trump...
Organisers of the 'Justice for J6' rally said they expected a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 471 cases, 604 recoveries, 2 deaths
More than 80.2 million PCR tests have been conducted across the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expats, who did over 100 Covid tests to enter Abu ...
Residents recall how they had to sometimes postpone meetings because... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: No wristband needed for travellers in...
The decision will go into effect from Sunday, September 19 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid: Abu Dhabi cancels pre-entry testing...
The decision follows the announcement of a decreased Covid-19... READ MORE
Cricket
IPL 2021: Ticket prices announced as fans return to UAE stadiums
17 September 2021
News
iPhone 13 in UAE for as low as Dh125, pre-orders open
17 September 2021
World
Jane Powell, Hollywood golden-age musicals star, dies at 92
17 September 2021
News
UAE: Meet the five Malayalam actors who received the Golden Visa
17 September 2021
Arts and Culture
These UAE-based Filipino comics are busting cultural stereotypes
11 votes | 16 September 2021
Entertainment
Legendary comedian Norm Macdonald dies
4 votes | 15 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Why people with diabetes develop severe Covid-19