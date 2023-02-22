France: Teacher stabbed to death by high school student

Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
A teacher was stabbed to death on Wednesday in southwestern France by a high school student, according to French authorities and media reports.
The student has been arrested by police, the prosecutor of Bayonne said.
A top government official, speaking anonymously because he was not allowed to discuss the issue publicly, said first elements communicated by police suggest the attacker has severe mental health issues.
French media reported that the student, born in 2007, said he heard voices telling him to kill the 53-year-old teacher of Spanish at the private Catholic school in Saint-Jean-de-Luz.
Education Minister Pap Ndiaye was to head to the school later Wednesday.
French government spokesman Olivier Veran, speaking after a weekly Cabinet meeting, expressed the government's support for the education community and said the event represents a trauma for the nation.
In 2020, teacher Samuel Paty was killed outside his school in suburban Paris by an 18-year-old refugee of Chechen origin who was angry that he had shown caricatures of the Prophet (PUBH).
ALSO READ:
Neal Mohan, soon-to-be CEO of Youtube, shot to fame after Susan Wojcicki announced that she was stepping down
The maker of Nescafe instant coffee and KitKat chocolate bars raised prices by 8.2 per cent last year
As the new chair of a powerful Senate committee, he gets sweeping jurisdiction over issues that have animated his rise in politics
Giorgia Meloni was seen as hard-right threat, not the pragmatist she has been
They are also told to appear whenever called by IT officials for investigation
The death toll from the catastrophic disaster has climbed above 41,000, and millions are in need of humanitarian aid
"I swear I didn't leave you, my child", the man keeps repeating in the video, as he plants kisses on his sobbing daughter's cheeks
The hospital’s director reportedly suspected that a nurse who was taking pictures of the infant was planning to kidnap her, and kicked him out of the hospital