French justice minister says 217 people jailed over riots

Convictions have been made in fast-track trials after last weekend's rioting

  • PUBLISHED: Thu 22 Oct 2026, 7:31 PM
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French courts have jailed 217 people after convicting them in fast-track trials linked to last weekend's rioting, the justice minister said Thursday, hailing the judiciary's "extremely firm" response.

Speaking outside the Fleury-Merogis prison on the outskirts of Paris, Gerald Darmanin said 2,700 people had been detained since Saturday, more than 1,000 of them had appeared in court, of whom "217 people have been imprisoned... and this figure is continuing to rise a lot".

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