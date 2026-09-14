France submits new proposal to ban social media for under-15s

The French government submitted a reworked proposal to ban social media for children, after its previous ban was struck down by the country's top constitutional authority, President Emmanuel Macron said on Monday.

France's Constitutional Council struck down the previous legislation in mid-August, finding that part of it constituted an unnecessary infringement on the freedom of expression of those affected.

"After rigorous technical work the government today is notifying" the European Commission of the new draft, Macron wrote on X.

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The notification is a key step, as it ensures that the legislation is in line with European Union laws.

Macron has made banning social media use for children and teens one of his top priorities and hopes to see a working ban in force by the time he leaves office next year.

He has called for similar legislation to be adopted throughout the European Union.

EU chief Ursula von der Leyen is due to address a possible bloc-wide social media ban for children in a speech in Brussels this week.

A growing number of countries are taking steps to restrict social media access amid multiplying warnings over its harmful effects on children.