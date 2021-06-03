Europe
France probing possible explosive device on Air France flight from Chad

Reuters/Paris
Filed on June 3, 2021

(Reuters file)

'The flight had landed at Roissy airport in Paris without incident and isolated'


French authorities are investigating a suspected explosive device on an Air France flight between Chad capital N'Djamena and Paris, Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said on Thursday.

In a tweet, Darmanin said the flight had landed at Roissy airport in Paris without incident and had been isolated.




