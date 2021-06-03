- EVENTS
France probing possible explosive device on Air France flight from Chad
'The flight had landed at Roissy airport in Paris without incident and isolated'
French authorities are investigating a suspected explosive device on an Air France flight between Chad capital N'Djamena and Paris, Interior Minister Gerard Darmanin said on Thursday.
In a tweet, Darmanin said the flight had landed at Roissy airport in Paris without incident and had been isolated.
A la demande du Premier ministre, la cellule interministérielle de crise a été ouverte, à la suite d’une suspicion de présence à bord d’un engin explosif sur un vol Air France Ndjamena - Paris.— Gérald DARMANIN (@GDarmanin) June 3, 2021
L’avion s’est posé à l’aéroport de Roissy sans incident et a été isolé. pic.twitter.com/dhDwpFubb9
