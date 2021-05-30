- EVENTS
France: Police operation after reports of armed man on the run
There was no report of casualties.
A large search operation involving elite forces and helicopters was under way in France’s southern Dordogne region on Saturday after a man was reported having shot at police officers, France Info reported.
“The man, a former member of the army, is armed and on the run as we speak (...) A police operation is taking place to avoid things get out of control,” the prefect of Dordogne, Frederic Perissat, told BFM television.
The Dordogne prefecture on Twitter urged inhabitants of Le Lardin-Saint-Lazare to stay at home until further notice.
News
Indian student gets 10-year UAE Golden Visa
29 May 2021
News
UAE: Minor earthquake felt in Dibba Al Fujairah
29 May 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021 has been moved to UAE, confirms BCCI