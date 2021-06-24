France jails Louvre machete attacker for 30 years
Abdalla El Hamahmi wounded a soldier before being severely wounded when the patrol opened fire.
A French court on Thursday jailed for 30 years a man who attacked soldiers with machetes outside the world-famous Louvre museum in Paris.
Judges issued a sentence in line with prosecutor'' demands for Abdalla El Hamahmi, 33, who did not react from behind his coronavirus mask as it was read out to him via an interpreter.
A married father who did commercial work for a Middle East company, Hamahmi rushed at a group of soldiers patrolling the Louvre area early on February 3 2017, armed with a machete in each hand and wearing a t-shirt with a skull motif.
He wounded one soldier on the scalp before himself being severely wounded when the patrol opened fire.
He insisted throughout the trial that he had planned to protest against French policy in Syria by destroying art masterpieces inside the Louvre museum, which houses thousands of works including Leonardo da Vinci’s Mona Lisa.
Hamahmi claimed to have been surprised to encounter soldiers, who have patrolled central Paris since a wave of attacks that killed more than 250 in France from 2015.
-
Europe
France jails Louvre attacker for 30 years
Abdalla El Hamahmi wounded a soldier before being severely wounded... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Filipinos expat remember ex-President...
Aquino served the Philippines as president from 2010 to 2016. READ MORE
-
Energy
India cuts Middle East oil imports as it seeks to ...
Lower purchases of oil from region drags Opec’s share of to... READ MORE
-
Americas
Canada: 751 graves found near indigenous school
The revelation once again cast a spotlight on a dark chapter in... READ MORE
-
News
Healthcare highest priority: Sheikh Mohammed
Dubai Ruler expresses happiness over resumption of in-person events... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: DEWA urges residents to be wary of fraud...
Authority tells customers not to click on any links or open... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Filipino expats remember ex-President...
Aquino served the Philippines as president from 2010 to 2016. READ MORE
-
News
Ras Al Khaimah Ruler has heart-warming chat with...
Sheikh Saud engages in question and answer session with Grade 1... READ MORE