France hijab ban 'against Olympic spirit': Islamic sports body

The number of workers walking off the job during the first-ever simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers has grown to 25,000
A group of sports federations from Muslim-majority countries said on Monday that France's move to bar its Olympic athletes from wearing the hijab would "send a message of exclusion".
The 57-member Islamic Solidarity Sports Federation (ISSF), based in the Saudi capital Riyadh, voiced "profound concern" over the French decision, which was taken in line with the country's strict rules on secularism.
French Sports Minister Amelie Oudea-Castera said last month the French government was opposed to any display of religious symbols during sporting events.
"What does that mean? That means a ban on any type of proselytising. That means absolute neutrality in public services," she told France 3 television.
"The France team will not wear the headscarf."
The ISSF said in its statement on Monday that the hijab was "an aspect of many Muslim women's identity and should be respected", adding that the French ban could prevent some French Muslim athletes from competing.
"The Olympics have historically celebrated diversity, unity and athletic excellence," the statement said.
"By implementing a hijab ban for their athletes, a host would send a message of exclusion, intolerance and discrimination that goes against the Olympic spirit."
The statement urged French authorities "to reconsider this ban" and called for "meaningful engagement with the Muslim sports community in France."
The ISSF was founded in 1985 to serve members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, based in the Saudi city of Jeddah, "in all aspects of sports activities", according to its website.
It has organised five editions of the Islamic Solidarity Games, most recently last year in Turkey.
The UN human rights office has not addressed France's hijab ban for its athletes directly, but a spokeswoman said last week that "no-one should impose on a woman what she needs to wear or not wear."
The number of workers walking off the job during the first-ever simultaneous strike against the Detroit Three automakers has grown to 25,000
The 25-year-old has already made history, becoming the first female magician to make the show's finals
The fire happened in a predominantly Christian area just outside of the city of Mosul, some 335km northwest of the capital, Baghdad
House Republicans are demanding tougher legislation that would stop the flow of immigrants at the US southern border with Mexico
The Federal Trade Commission filed an antitrust lawsuit against Amazon, pitting Khan against the company’s founder, Jeff Bezos, in a long-awaited confrontation
It is unclear if House Republicans, who have a narrow 221-212 majority, would have the votes at the end of the inquiry to support actual impeachment
The sanctions target two companies, including one based in Russia, and Ali Karti, former foreign minister in Omar Al Bashir government
Spanish media said one teacher was in serious condition after being stabbed in the eye while the rest suffered light injuries