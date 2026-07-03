France records 2,025 excess deaths in June heatwave: Health minister

These deaths were recorded in the week of June 22 to 28, Stephanie Rist told local media, warning that the tally was nowhere near complete

  • PUBLISHED: Fri 3 Jul 2026, 10:08 AM
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There were at least 2,025 more deaths than expected in France during June's heatwave, the country's health minister said on Friday.

"There were around 2,025 additional deaths for the week of June 22 to 28 compared with the previous week," Stephanie Rist told local media, warning that the tally was nowhere near complete. 

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