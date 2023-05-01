France: 108 police injured, 291 people detained in May Day protests

Prime Minister Macron slams 'unacceptable' violence that erupted in several cities against pension reform

A riot police officer lies on the ground as his colleagues extinguish the fire on his protective vest after he was hit by a petrol bomb during May Day protests in Paris. — Reuters

By AFP Published: Mon 1 May 2023, 10:14 PM Last updated: Mon 1 May 2023, 10:15 PM

At least 108 police were wounded and 291 people detained across France as violence erupted at May Day protests showing anger at President Emmanuel Macron's pension reform, the interior minister said.

Such a high toll of police wounded was "extremely rare" for a May 1 protest day, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told reporters. He added that one policeman who was hit by a Molotov cocktail had received burns to the face and hands but his life was not in danger.

French Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne on Monday slammed as "unacceptable" violence that erupted in several cities during May Day protests venting anger at her government's pension reform.

"In many cities in France, this May Day was a moment for responsible mobilisation and commitment. The scenes of violence on the sidelines of the demonstrations are all the more unacceptable," she wrote on Twitter.