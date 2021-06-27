Former UK chancellor appointed as new health secretary
Javid previously served as home secretary from 2018 to 2019 and then as chancellor of the exchequer until February last year.
Former British Chancellor of the Exchequer Sajid Javid has been appointed health secretary after the resignation of Matt Hancock on Saturday, Downing Street said.
Javid previously served as home secretary from 2018 to 2019 and then as chancellor of the exchequer until February last year, when he was succeeded by Rishi Sunak, the Xinhua news agency reported.
Hancock resigned Saturday after admitting that he broke the Covid-19 social distancing guidelines during alleged affair with his aide, which reportedly caused an outrage in the country.
In his resignation letter to British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, Hancock said that "we owe it to people who have sacrificed so much in this pandemic to be honest when we have let them down as I have done by breaching the guidance."
"The last thing I would want is for my private life to distract attention from the single-minded focus that is leading us out of this crisis," he said.
Hancock also posted a video on his Twitter account, in which he said "those of us who make these rules have got to stick by them, and that's why I have got to resign."
Hancock has been under increasing pressure to quit after The Sun newspaper on Friday published pictures of him and his aid Gina Coladangelo kissing at the British Department of Health's London HQ reportedly during office hours in May.
Hancock's resignation came after embarrassing footage emerged of the health secretary in a clinch with his aide Coladangelo on May 6, when the public were still being advised not to hug people outside their household, a newspaper reported.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Poland eases curbs, reintroduces...
Hotels can now book up to 75 per cent of their total rooms, not... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Patient with Delta Plus Covid variant recovers in ...
The Delta Plus mutation has been pegged as ‘variant of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India-Dubai travel: Flights expected to resume...
The airline's website shows seats are available for booking from July ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia’s lockdown to be extended
Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. READ MORE
-
News
VoIP in the UAE: Can I be jailed for using VPN...
The use of virtual private network is controlled by the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Expecting to resume India-Dubai flights from July ...
The airline's website shows seats are available for booking from July ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Global caseload tops 180.7 million
The US continues to be the worst-hit country with the world's highest ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Malaysia’s lockdown to be extended
Lockdown measures were set to end on Monday. READ MORE