Former Russian president mocks 'desperate grandpa' Biden

Medvedev, who is the deputy head of Russia's National Security Council, is a frequent critic of the West in his social media tirades

Russia's former leader Dmitry Medvedev — AFP file

By AFP Published: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 7:59 PM Last updated: Tue 25 Apr 2023, 8:00 PM

Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev on Tuesday called Joe Biden a senile and "desperate grandpa" after the US president announced his candidacy for re-election in 2024.

"Biden has taken his decision. A desperate grandpa," Medvedev wrote on Telegram about the 80-year-old US leader.

"If I was in the place of the US military I would quickly produce a fake briefcase with fake nuclear codes in case he wins so as to avoid irreparable consequences."

Biden on Tuesday announced his bid "to finish the job" and said he was fighting to save American democracy from Republican "extremists".

A new mandate would allow him to stay in the White House until the age of 86 -- a record.

Medvedev, who is the deputy head of Russia's National Security Council, is a frequent critic of the West in his social media tirades.

US-Russia ties have plunged since the start of Russia's offensive in Ukraine in February 2022 and Washington has become Ukraine's main military and financial supporter.