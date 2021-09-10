Former Portuguese president Jorge Sampaio dies at 81
Government declares three days of national mourning
Jorge Sampaio, a former Portuguese president who later served in various UN posts, died on Friday at his home in Lisbon, his family told the Lusa news agency. He was 81.
"Jorge Sampaio left us today, leaving us with a heritage of not only liberty but also equality," President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa said.
The government declared three days of national mourning to commemorate Sampaio, starting on Saturday.
"We bow before the memory of someone who has always been an example," said Prime Minister Antonio Costa.
Sampaio was president of Portugal between 1996 and 2006. He suffered from heart problems and was hospitalised at the end of August.
Born into a middle-class family in Lisbon in 1939, Sampaio entered politics in 1962 while studying law, when he organised university strikes against the Antonio Salazar dictatorship.
Once he passed the bar exam, he defended several political prisoners.
In 1978, four years after the Carnation Revolution that overthrew the dictatorship, Sampaio joined the Socialist party.
He became the head of the party in 1989, the same year that he was elected as mayor of Lisbon.
He easily won the 1996 presidential election, beating his opponent from the right Anibal Cavaco Silva in the first round.
After serving two terms, he went on to work at the United Nations, including as a special envoy on tuberculosis.
He leaves behind two children.
-
Europe
Former Portuguese president Jorge Sampaio dies at ...
Government declares three days of national mourning READ MORE
-
World
France sees bird flu outbreak as virus spreads...
Authorities find severe strain in backyard poultry READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Video: Spanish FM in Pakistan to evacuate Afghans ...
He was due to meet Prime Minister Imran Khan, FM Qureshi and the Army ... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Abdullah calls Iran's new foreign...
He underlined UAE's keenness to foster international cooperation... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE allows entry of residents with WHO-approved...
Including those residents who overstayed abroad since the travel... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE allows return of vaccinated holders with...
The rule goes into effect on September 12 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 90,610 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
UAE has now allowed the entry of residents who are fully vaccinated... READ MORE
-
Government
UAE: Sheikh Abdullah calls Iran's new foreign...
He underlined UAE's keenness to foster international cooperation... READ MORE
Expo 2020 Dubai
Special Expo 2020 Dubai passport launched
9 September 2021
News
UAE: 7 winners from 6 countries share Dh1m in Mahzooz draw
9 September 2021
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
News
UAE physical education teacher in $1 million global award list