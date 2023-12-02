UAE

Flights cancelled at Munich Airport due to heavy snowfall

Around 320 of 760 flights planned for Saturday had been cancelled so far

By Reuters

Published: Sat 2 Dec 2023, 12:49 PM

Munich airport cancelled all flights until at least 12pm local time on Saturday because of heavy snowfall, according to a statement on its website.

Around 320 of 760 flights planned for Saturday had been cancelled so far, the statement said.

