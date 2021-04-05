Europe
Logo
 
HOME > World > Europe

Five women arrested in France over suspected attack plan

Reuters/Paris
Filed on April 5, 2021
Photo: Reuters

The arrests were connected to a suspected plot to carry out an attack in the southern city of Montpellier.

French anti-terrorism prosecutors have arrested five women in the southern city of Beziers and launched a preliminary investigation in connection with a possible attack plot, a judicial source said on Sunday.

Asked about the investigation and arrests, which took place overnight, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told LCI TV that he had no further information at this stage about what the possible plot was targeting.

Le Point magazine earlier reported that the arrests were connected to a suspected plot to carry out an attack in the southern city of Montpellier.

Investigators were focused primarily on one of the women, Le Point said, and the others included her sisters and mother.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /austrian-breaks-record-for-standing-in-box-of-ice macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:

 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 