- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Five women arrested in France over suspected attack plan
The arrests were connected to a suspected plot to carry out an attack in the southern city of Montpellier.
French anti-terrorism prosecutors have arrested five women in the southern city of Beziers and launched a preliminary investigation in connection with a possible attack plot, a judicial source said on Sunday.
Asked about the investigation and arrests, which took place overnight, government spokesman Gabriel Attal told LCI TV that he had no further information at this stage about what the possible plot was targeting.
Le Point magazine earlier reported that the arrests were connected to a suspected plot to carry out an attack in the southern city of Montpellier.
Investigators were focused primarily on one of the women, Le Point said, and the others included her sisters and mother.
-
News
Pakistan foreign minister arrives in UAE on 3-day ...
UAE Foreign Ministry officials, Pakistan's Ambassador to the UAE... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India to get tough on people not wearing masks at ...
Rs500 fine to be imposed on those who violate rule. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Oman may consider stringent measures to ...
More stringent decisions may be taken in Dhofar Governorate depending ... READ MORE
-
Americas
Video: Bus erupts into flames in multi-vehicle...
CCTV footage shows the fiery incident involving a car, a truck and a... READ MORE
-
Ramadan 2021
UAE Ramadan: Qiyam-ul-layl prayers to resume at...
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place at mosques for the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid: Vaccinated fans to attend football...
Spectators with an 'E' mark on the contact tracing app Al Hosn must... READ MORE
-
News
New cancer hospital in Dubai in memory of Sheikh...
The 250-bed Hamdan Bin Rashid Hospital for Cancer Patient Care to be... READ MORE
-
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to...
Stargazers will get to see the first of the two supermoons of 2021... READ MORE
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch