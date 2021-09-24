Five climbers die in snowstorm on Russian Mount Elbrus
Eleven of the survivors have been taken to hospital
Five climbers died after they got caught in a sudden snowstorm on Russia’s Mount Elbrus, the highest mountain in Europe, officials said.
The other 14 members of the party were rescued on the peak in the Caucasus in high winds and heavy snow amid temperatures of minus -20 Celsius (-4 Fahrenheit), the regional emergency ministry said.
The group of Russian climbers sent out a mayday call just after 5 pm (1400 GMT) on Thursday, the ministry added. Eleven of the survivors were taken to hospital, it added.
One member of the group broke his leg as he was being brought down, Denis Alimov, who organised guides for the climb, told TASS news agency.
“Probably because of this, the group lost time, the weather deteriorated catastrophically... They decided to split the group into three parts - those going faster and those going slower,” he told TASS.
“As they descended, two more people died in one of the groups. But the decision to split up was the right one, otherwise there might have been more casualties.”
Guides with the group suffered frostbite and other injuries, Alimov told TASS.
-
Europe
Five climbers die in snowstorm on Russian Mount...
Eleven of the survivors have been taken to hospital READ MORE
-
Entertainment
BTS, Coldplay drop their new single My Universe
Song will be a part of the Coldplay album titled Music Of The Spheres READ MORE
-
Americas
PM Modi to hold first in-person bilateral talks...
Both leaders will review 'robust and multifaceted' India-US bilateral ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
North Korea proposes talks if South Korea lifts...
North Korea previously has said US-South Korean military exercises... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai schools all set for 100% in-person learning
To quell parents’ concerns about the return to in-person... READ MORE
-
News
UAE doctors: Get your kids vaccinated against flu
Children should ideally get the flu shot in September or October READ MORE
-
World
Covid-19: Harris thanks Modi for resuming vaccine ...
In a meeting with Harris, Modi highlights that India and America are... READ MORE
-
Weather
Rain forecast for parts of the UAE on Friday
Hazy and humid conditions across the country. READ MORE
Real Estate
Minimum investment for 3-year visa cut to Dh750,000 in Dubai
23 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
UAE: Etihad passengers to get free Expo 2020 Dubai tickets
23 September 2021
News
UAE: Indian expat honoured for returning cash found at ATM
23 September 2021
News
UAE: 10 men share Dh1 million jackpot at Mahzooz draw
23 September 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Abu Dhabi residents rush to get Covid booster shots ahead of deadline