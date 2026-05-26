Several killed after train crashes into school bus in Belgium

A train crashed into a school bus in Belgium on Tuesday, leaving several "victims", the country's interior minister said.

"With great dismay, I learnt of the tragic accident in Buggenhout, where a school bus was struck by a train. My thoughts go out to the victims and their loved ones. I wish the injured much strength," minister Bernard Quintin wrote on X.

A spokesman for the rail network operator Infrabel told AFP the collision happened at a level crossing in the northern Flanders region.

"The impact was extremely violent," spokesman Frederic Sacre said, describing the toll as "dramatic".

"It happened at around 8.08 am when a minibus was struck by a train that was due to stop at the next station, which was about a kilometre away," he said.

Asked by AFP, the Belgian police refused to confirm the casualty toll from the incident.