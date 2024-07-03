Far-right majority can be avoided, says French PM

France's Prime Minister Gabriel Attal (R) distributes an election leaflet during a campaign visit in Chatres, centre France, on Tuesday, ahead of the second round of France's legislative elections. AFP

Published: Wed 3 Jul 2024, 5:46 PM

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal, a close ally of President Emmanuel Macron, said he believed a cross-party bid to deprive Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally of a majority in next Sunday's parliamentary run-off could succeed.

However, he dismissed suggestions that Macron's centrists could look to form a cross-party government in the event of a hung parliament, proposing that moderates in the assembly work together to pass legislation on a case-by-case basis instead.

Attal was speaking after more than 200 candidates across the political spectrum agreed to pull out of local contests to clear the path for whoever was best placed to defeat the RN runner in their voting district.

"What these withdrawals show is that we can avoid an absolute majority for the far right," Attal told France Inter radio of the 289-seat tally the RN would require to control France's 577-seat National Assembly.

Asked about calls for the creation of a temporary cross-party government if no grouping achieved a majority, Attal said he would not impose on voters "a coalition they did not choose".

"I hope the (Macron-allied) Ensemble camp is a big as possible," he said. "After that we will seek to secure majorities on a project-by-project basis."

In a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Macron rejected the option of a coalition that would include the far-left France Unbowed (LFI) party of Jean-Luc Melenchon, one participant said. It was unclear if he mentioned other coalition options.

Their comments underline that, even if the RN does not come to power, France could face months of political uncertainty through to the end of Macron's term in 2027 - when Le Pen is widely expected to mount a challenge for the presidency itself.

The Interior Ministry was due to release the candidate list for the second-round vote later but local media estimated up to 218 candidates had pulled out, reducing the number of districts in which the anti-RN vote risked being split.

Before the withdrawals, pollsters had calculated the first round put the RN on track for 250-300 seats.

The question remains whether voters will go along with the effort to block the anti-immigrant, eurosceptic party. Centrist voters may baulk at supporting a far-left rival to the RN, while many left-wing supporters are so disillusioned with Macron that they will not stomach backing someone from his alliance.

Former president of the French far-right Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen and RN Mayor of Perpignan Louis Aliot leave the party's headquarters in Paris on Tuesday. French people go to polls on July 7, 2024 for the decisive final round of the snap election the president called after his camp received a drubbing in European elections last month. AFP