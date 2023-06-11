UAE

Ex-Scottish leader Nicola Sturgeon arrested by police over party's finances

Several senior SNP figures have previously been arrested and questioned as part of the investigation

Photo: AP
Photo: AP

By AP

Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 6:04 PM

Last updated: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 6:18 PM

Former Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has been arrested by police investigating the finances of the governing Scottish National Party, British media said Sunday.

Police Scotland said a 52-year-old woman was detained “as a suspect in connection with the ongoing investigation into the funding and finances of the Scottish National Party.”

“The woman is in custody and is being questioned by Police Scotland detectives,” the force said.

U.K. police do not name suspects until they are charged. The BBC and other media outlets identified the arrested woman as Sturgeon.

Several senior SNP figures have previously been arrested and questioned as part of the investigation. None has been charged.

