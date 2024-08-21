European Union airports to tighten liquid rules for carry-on baggage

Stacked luggage on baggage carts outside the entrance of the Orly 4 terminal at the Paris-Orly Airport, in Orly, south of Paris. AFP File Photo.

Published: Wed 21 Aug 2024, 4:23 PM

Rules for liquids in hand luggage are being tightened again at airports throughout the European Union beginning September 1, when passengers will once again be limited to containers of no more than 100 millilitres.

German news agency dpa reported on Wednesday that passengers are also required to pack liquid containers together in a single transparent plastic bag with a maximum volume of 1 litre. The liquid rules, which were introduced back in 2006, had been loosened at some German airport checkpoints if baggage could be checked using computer tomography (CT) scanners, which use a technology developed for medical scans that can quickly draw a three-dimensional image of a bag's contents.