European-Japanese space mission gets 1st glimpse of Mercury
Joint mission to deliver two probes into orbit in 2025
A joint European-Japanese spacecraft got its first glimpse of Mercury as it swung by the solar system’s innermost planet while on a mission to deliver two probes into orbit in 2025.
The BepiColombo mission made the first of six flybys of Mercury at 11:34 p.m. GMT (7:34 p.m. EST) Friday, using the planet’s gravity to slow the spacecraft down.
After swooping past Mercury at altitudes of under 200 kilometers (125 miles), the spacecraft took a low resolution black-and-white photo with one of its monitoring cameras before zipping off again.
The European Space Agency said the captured image shows the Northern Hemisphere and Mercury’s characteristic pock-marked features, among them the 166-kilometer-wide (103-mile-wide) Lermontov crater.
The joint mission by the European agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency was launched in 2018, flying once past Earth and twice past Venus on its journey to the solar system’s smallest planet.
Five further flybys are needed before BepiColombo is sufficiently slowed down to release ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter and JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter. The two probes will study Mercury’s core and processes on its surface, as well as its magnetic sphere.
The mission is named after Italian scientist Giuseppe ‘Bepi’ Colombo, who is credited with helping develop the gravity assist maneuver that NASA’s Mariner 10 first used when it flew to Mercury in 1974.
-
Rest of Asia
Pakistan: 7 killed as car plunges into river amid ...
The family was returning home after attending a wedding ceremony READ MORE
-
Europe
France’s Sarkozy plays down new conviction...
Former French President denies any wrongdoing and has vowed to appeal ... READ MORE
-
News
India can help UAE bring down healthcare costs:...
UAE businessmen have shown considerable interest in investing in India READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Philippines: Sara Duterte files candidacy for re-...
Her father, the Philippine president, earlier said he will be... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Andrea Bocelli, Neha Kakkar to dazzle...
Here is the entire Dubai Calendar of events from October to December READ MORE
-
News
India can help UAE bring down healthcare costs:...
UAE businessmen have shown considerable interest in investing in India READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Taste tea, explore history at Sri...
Located in the Opportunity District, the pavilion focuses on the... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 256 Covid-19 cases, 331 recoveries,...
The total number of tests conducted in the UAE to date was 84.2... READ MORE
News
UAE: 4 killed in plane crash while on duty
2 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony