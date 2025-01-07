European allies to meet over Syria: Italy's foreign ministry

Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shibani and Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi shake hands during a press conference as they meet in Amman, Jordan, on Tuesday. REUTERS

Foreign ministers from Italy, France, Germany, Britain and the United States will meet this week over the situation in Syria, Italy said on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani will preside over the meeting on Thursday with his European and US counterparts, the ministry wrote in a statement.

The US Department of State had announced on Monday that Secretary of State Anthony Blinken would meet European counterparts, calling it an occasion "to advocate for a peaceful, inclusive, Syrian-led and Syrian-owned political transition".

Rebels toppled longtime ruler Bashar al-Assad in a lightning offensive last month after 13 years of brutal war, with Western powers cautiously hoping for greater stability in Syria.

Italy's foreign ministry said Tajani sought the meeting "to take stock of the situation in Syria one month after the fall of the Assad regime".