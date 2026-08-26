Europe heatwaves: At least 35,000 'excess deaths' recorded as summer toll rises

Europe's extreme summer has left a growing human toll, with at least 35,000 excess deaths recorded during four back-to-back heatwaves and the final number could be higher, according to media reports.

The provisional figure currently covers only around half of the continent and does not yet include complete mortality data for August, meaning the full impact of this summer's heat is still being counted.

Germany, France and Spain alone have recorded more than 25,000 excess or heat-related deaths, according to figures compiled from national authorities.

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Why are they called ‘excess deaths’?

Not every death recorded during a heatwave can be directly listed as caused by heat.

Excess mortality measures how many more people died during a certain period than would normally be expected.

Extreme temperatures can also worsen existing health conditions, particularly cardiovascular and respiratory illnesses, meaning heat may contribute to a death without appearing as the direct cause.

This is also why national figures across Europe cannot always be compared directly, as countries use different methods to estimate the health impact of extreme temperatures.

Germany records highest toll

Germany has recorded an estimated 14,000 heat-related deaths so far this year, making 2026 its deadliest year for extreme heat in at least a decade.

France has also seen a sharp rise in deaths during periods of extreme temperatures.

According to Santé publique France (French National Public Health Agency), at least 5,764 excess deaths from all causes were recorded during the heatwave between June 17 and July 2.

Another 1,243 excess deaths were recorded during the July 3 to July 22 heatwave, when 78 departments covering nearly 80 per cent of mainland France's population were affected.

The French health authority described the July heatwave as exceptional because of its duration and geographical reach.

Spain has also recorded its highest heat-related mortality figures in recent years, with nearly 5,000 deaths estimated this summer.

Europe warming faster

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has repeatedly warned about the growing health risks of extreme heat across the continent.

In June, WHO Europe said heat had claimed more than 200,000 lives across the EU and associated countries over the previous four years, adding that most of those deaths were preventable.

The WHO European Region is also the fastest warming region in the world.

With several countries yet to release their complete August mortality figures, Europe's final death toll from the summer of 2026 may not be known for some time.

But the numbers already available show that extreme heat is no longer only about breaking temperature records it is increasingly becoming a public health threat.