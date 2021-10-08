EU to ban the use of Titanium Dioxide as a food additive in 2022
It is used as a colourant in a number of products such as chewing gum and pastries among other food items.
On Friday, Member States approved the European Commission's proposal to ban the use of Titanium Dioxide (E171) as a food additive from 2022.
Titanium Dioxide is used as a colourant in a number of products such as chewing gum, pastries, food supplements, soups and broths.
Commissioner Stella Kyriakides, in charge of Health and Food Safety, said: "The safety of our food and the health of our consumers is not negotiable. Today, we act decisively with our Member States, based on sound science, to remove a risk from a chemical used in food."
The Commission's proposal is based on a scientific opinion by the European Food Safety Authority, which concluded that E171 could no longer be considered as safe when used as a food additive, in particular due to the fact that concerns regarding genotoxicity cannot be ruled out. Unless an objection is adopted by the end of the year by either the Council or the European Parliament, the text will enter into force in early 2022. This will then kick-off a 6-month phasing out period after which a full ban will apply in food products.
-
Americas
Artificial intelligence can help halve road...
Countries, investors, urged to step up development and use of AI READ MORE
-
Cricket
T20 World Cup: Fakhar, Sarfaraz, Haider in...
Saqlain Mushtaq named interim head coach READ MORE
-
Tech Reviews
Annual YouTube Rewind videos permanently cancelled
Platform to rely on creators to fill the gap the end-of-year... READ MORE
-
Americas
UN passes resolution making clean environment...
The resolution was passed with 43 votes in favour. READ MORE
-
Spotlight
Expo 2020 Dubai: Explore secret spots with Dh65...
The tours can be booked on the Expo 2020 website READ MORE
-
Aviation
Tata wins bid to take over state-run Air India
The group will be paying Rs18,000 crore (approx. Dh8.82 billion) for... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Grand Mufti of India receives UAE Golden...
Islamic scholar from Kerala honoured for humanitarian work READ MORE
-
Entertainment
Mumbai court denies Aryan Khan's bail plea in...
Two others also denied plea, a total of 18 people detained in... READ MORE
News
Dubai to host first-ever Miss Universe UAE
7 October 2021
Videos
KT Morning Chat: Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram down, UAE escapes cyclone's fury
36 votes | 5 October 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?