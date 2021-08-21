EU says no recognition of Taliban, no political talks
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says commission is ready to provide funding to EU countries which help resettle refugees
The European Union has not recognised the Taliban, EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Saturday, nor is it holding political talks with the militants, a week after they seized control of Afghanistan.
The Taliban completed a lightning takeover of Afghanistan on Sunday, walking into the capital Kabul without firing a shot.
The head of the EU executive spoke after visiting a reception centre in Madrid for Afghan employees of EU institutions evacuated from Kabul.
Von der Leyen said she would propose an increase in the 57 million euros ($67 million) in humanitarian aid which the Commission had allocated this year for Afghanistan.
She said EU development aid is tied to respect of human rights, good treatment of minorities and respect for the rights of women and girls.
“We may well hear the Taliban’s words but we will measure them above all by their deeds and actions,” von der Leyen told a news conference.
She said the commission was ready to provide funding to EU countries which help resettle refugees, and she planned to raise the resettlement issue at a G7 meeting next week.
After a peak in 2015 when more than one million migrants came to the EU, mostly from Syria, Afghanistan and Iraq, the EU has cut the number of arrivals thanks to a deal with Turkey which receives EU funds to host asylum seekers in its territory.
-
Europe
EU says no recognition of Taliban, no political...
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen says commission is ready ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Scan here: Student tattoos Covid vaccine pass on...
Italian student becomes Internet sensation after tattooing the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Children in India, Pakistan at high risk of...
Unicef report says 1 billion children live in 33 countries classified ... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Sri Lanka bans ‘drunk driving’ of...
Many rich Sri Lankans keep elephants as pets to show off their wealth. READ MORE
-
News
Dubai: Bid to launder Dh14 million in stolen...
8 individuals, 3 companies convicted for cyber fraud and money... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE announces fines of up to Dh50,000 for...
Fines specified for violating quarantine instructions; non-compliance ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE Covid rules: How many people are allowed in...
Dh3,000 fine specified for violating the rule on maximum capacity. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Dubai travel: Flights from Nigeria starting on...
Earlier this month, authorities had announced that UAE residents... READ MORE
News
UAE to host 5,000 Afghan evacuees on way to third countries
20 August 2021
Newsmakers
Malayalam movie star Chitra passes away