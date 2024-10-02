EU requests info from YouTube, Snapchat, TikTok on content algorithms

Experts say authorities did not prepare adequately for the disaster despite forecasts of intense storms
The EU Commission requested information on Wednesday from YouTube, Snapchat and TikTok on the parameters used by their algorithms to recommend content to users and their role in amplifying some systemic risks, including those related to the electoral process, mental health and protection of minors.
The requests, made under the Digital Services Act (DSA), "also concern the platforms' measures to mitigate the potential influence of their recommender systems on the spread of illegal content such as promoting illegal drugs and hate speech," the EU Commission said in a statement.
The commission said it had requested additional information from TikTok about measures the firm had adopted to keep bad actors from manipulating the application and to reduce risks related to elections and civic discourse.
The tech firms must provide the requested information by November 15, the EU said, after which the commission will decide on next steps, which could include fines.
The EU has previously opened non-compliance proceedings under the DSA, which requires Big Tech companies to do more to tackle illegal and harmful content on their platforms, related to the recommendations offered by Meta's Facebook and Instagram, AliExpress and TikTok.
Experts say authorities did not prepare adequately for the disaster despite forecasts of intense storms
Of the identified dead, about 56 per cent are estimated to be women and children, according to a Reuters calculation based on Palestinian data
Palestinian health officials say at least 13 people, including women and children, were killed in two Israeli strikes on two houses in Nuseirat
Ishiba faces anger over rising living costs, volatile security environment
I am free today after years of incarceration because I pleaded guilty to journalism, says WikiLeaks founder
16 students and three teachers hospitalised, says Transport Minister Juangroongruangkit
India is committed to supporting efforts for an early restoration of peace and stability, Modi said on Monday
The contingency plan followed continuous air strikes and ground invasion launched by the Israeli military