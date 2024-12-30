EU darling Poland replaces 'irritating' Hungary at bloc's helm

AFP file

Poland takes over the European Union's rotating presidency from Hungary on January 1, a change at the helm likely to be met with a sigh of relief in many EU quarters.

Warsaw is expected to bring a more conciliatory approach than its predecessor to a role that -- although lacking in real power -- is seen as a key driver of the bloc's action.

Traditionally hawkish towards Russia, Poland has been among Ukraine's loudest backers since the 2022 invasion, while Hungary -- as Moscow's closest EU ally -- has resisted support for Kyiv.

"Everyone is looking forward to having a fresh start," said a diplomat speaking on condition of anonymity.

Long bound together by strong cultural and diplomatic ties, Poland and Hungary have seen their European fortunes diverge dramatically in recent years.

Under Hungary's nationalist prime minister, Viktor Orban, Budapest has regularly found itself at loggerheads with Brussels, becoming something of a black sheep.

Its six-month presidency was awaited with dread and later proved to be "quite irritating" to other EU governments, said Guntram Wolff, a senior fellow at Brussels-based think tank Bruegel.

While each EU country fights tooth-and-nail for its own interests, when they assume the EU presidency they are meant to put their politics aside to take on a seemingly more neutral role.

Orban used the platform to openly pursue his own diplomatic agenda.

He began by travelling to Russia for talks with President Vladimir Putin as part of an unapproved Ukraine "peace mission" that also saw him visit Kyiv and Beijing. That sparked fury among fellow EU leaders.

Although the EU likens the role of the presidency to "hosting a dinner" among the bloc's members, the job is not without punch.

The country in charge gets to chair meetings of the European Council, which comprises the governments of the 27 EU states, steer the agenda and steward negotiations.

Hungary managed most EU internal matters in conventional fashion. But it stalled the bloc's action on foreign policy, including loans and military assistance for Ukraine.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk is likely to oversee a return to the more traditional tasks of consensus building and compromise brokering, said Wolff.

The former EU chief has ended the fraught relationship between Brussels and Poland's previous nationalist government -- boosting the country's already growing clout.

Since it joined the EU in 2004, Poland's economy has almost tripled in size, according to the Danish Institute for International Studies.

It currently accounts for more than four percent of the EU's total output.

Only Germany, France, Italy, Spain and the Netherlands contribute more.

Poland currently tops NATO's spending ranking relative to the size of its economy, with more than four percent of its GDP devoted to defence.

This will be reflected in the goals it pursues over the next semester.