EU Commission head von der Leyen elected for second term

Ursula von der Leyen reacts after being chosen President of the European Commission for a second term, at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, on Thursday. REUTERS

Published: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 5:07 PM Last updated: Thu 18 Jul 2024, 5:18 PM

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen was elected for a second term on Thursday after pledging to create a continental "defence union" and stay the course on Europe's green transition while cushioning its burden on industry.

Members of the European Parliament backed von der Leyen's bid for another five-year term at the helm of the European Union's powerful executive body with 401 votes in her favour and 284 against in a secret ballot in the 720-member chamber.

In an address to the Parliament in Strasbourg earlier in the day, von der Leyen laid out a programme focused on prosperity and security, shaped by the challenges of Russia's war in Ukraine, global economic competition and climate change.

"The next five years will define Europe’s place in the world for the next five decades. It will decide whether we shape our own future or let it be shaped by events or by others," von der Leyen said ahead of a secret ballot on her candidacy.

She stressed the need not to backtrack on the "Green Deal" transformation of the EU economy to fight climate change - a key pledge for Green lawmakers, who joined centre-right, centre-left and liberal groups in backing her for the post.

After pledging to support Ukraine for as long as it takes in its fight against Russia, von der Leyen said Europe's liberty was at stake and it must invest more in defence.

Von der Leyen, a centre-right former German defence minister, pledged to create "a true European Defence Union", with flagship projects on air and cyber defence.

The plan sparked criticism from the Kremlin, which said it reflected an attitude of "militarisation (and) confrontation".

Von der Leyen blasted Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's recent visit to Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow as an "appeasement mission", winning broad applause from lawmakers.

Defence policy in Europe has traditionally been the domain of national governments and Nato.