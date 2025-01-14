EU, China planning 2025 summit marking 50 years of ties, says Brussels

European Union flags fly outside the EU Commission headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. Reuters File Photo

The European Union and China are working to hold a summit this year, Brussels said on Tuesday, after a phone call between one of its top officials and Chinese President Xi Jinping.

European Council chief Antonio Costa, who heads the body representing the EU's 27 countries, said his first call with Xi since taking office in November had been "constructive".

"We agreed that the EU and China working together to tackle global challenges would be a positive signal for peace, stability, and prosperity," Costa posted on BlueSky.

"Marking the 50th anniversary of bilateral relations in 2025, I look forward to the next EU-China summit in Brussels later this year."

The heads of the EU's two main institutions -- the Council and the European Commission -- have held regular summits with China's leadership but did not meet in 2024.

An EU official said "both sides confirmed the importance of EU-China relations, agreeing that the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties could be a good opportunity for a successful EU-China Summit later in the year".

The official said "the two leaders agreed to remain in contact, with invitations for a visit being extended in both directions and preparations for the EU-China Summit proceeding".

A summit this year would come at a sensitive time, with Donald Trump taking the reins in the United States, and Beijing and Brussels involved in a growing trade row.

The EU is also keen to see China put pressure on close ally Russia to end its war in Ukraine as the third anniversary of the full-scale invasion approaches.

Costa said he had "stressed that Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine threatens global peace" and "emphasized the need for a comprehensive, just and lasting peace".

He also underscored that the EU and China were important trading partners whose "relations need to be balanced and based on a level-playing field."

"Both leaders reaffirmed their mutual commitment to a rules-based international order and to multilateralism," the EU official added.

The phone call came as the EU on Tuesday accused China of discriminating against European medical device producers in public contracts in the latest commercial tensions.