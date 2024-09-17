EU calls for ban on outdoor smoking, vaping

The total duration of the eclipse will be about 4.5 hours
The EU on Tuesday called on member countries to ban smoking and vaping in many outdoor areas including playgrounds, swimming pools and restaurant patios as part of a crackdown on second-hand smoke.
In a non-binding recommendation, the European Commission said extending "smoke-free environment policies" would better protect people's health, and in particular that of children.
It urged the bloc's 27 countries to extend restrictions in place for cigarettes to cover electronic cigarettes and other emerging products, such as heated tobacco devices, "which increasingly reach very young users".
"We have a duty to protect our citizens, in particular children and young people, against exposure to harmful smoke and emissions," said health commissioner Stella Kyriakides.
Tobacco use is estimated to kill more than eight million people globally each year, including about 1.3 million non-smokers who are exposed to second-hand smoke, World Health Organization (WHO) statistics show.
Emissions from electronic cigarettes also typically contain nicotine and other toxic substances that are harmful also to second-hand smokers, according to the WHO.
Among the locations where all smoking should be banned, the commission listed bus stops, zoos, rooftop bars and cafe terraces.
The EU is aiming to reduce its smoking population from around 25 per cent now to less than five per cent of the total by 2040, as part of its "Beating Cancer Plan".
Health policy is however a competence of member states, meaning the commission can only invite them to implement its recommendations in the area as they see fit.
