  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Wed, Sep 03, 2025 | Rabi al-Awwal 11, 1447 | Fajr 04:41 | DXB weather-sun.svg41°C

England moves to ban sale of energy drinks to children

Up to a third of 13- to 16-year-olds are believed to consume energy drinks despite most supermarkets having introduced a voluntary ban

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 1:26 PM

Top Stories

UAE: 'Friend' asking money on Facebook? It could be a scam, experts warn

UAE: 'Friend' asking money on Facebook? It could be a scam, experts warn

Abu Dhabi: Dh4-million gold-inlaid rifles pay tribute to UAE Founding Father

Abu Dhabi: Dh4-million gold-inlaid rifles pay tribute to UAE Founding Father

Asia Cup in UAE: How India, Pakistan could face each other up to 3 times in a month

Asia Cup in UAE: How India, Pakistan could face each other up to 3 times in a month

High-caffeine energy drinks such as Red Bull will be banned for sale to youths under 16 in England under plans announced by the government on Wednesday.

"By preventing shops from selling these drinks to kids, we're helping build the foundations for healthier and happier generations to come," health minister Wes Streeting said in a statement.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Keenan Garrido’s “Descent Into Self” acquired for Dh75,000 by Wella Mañabo of Wels Gallery

thumb-image

Sharjah tri-series: Spinners dominate as Afghanistan beat Pakistan

thumb-image

New iPhone 17 leaks suggest Apple may ditch SIM card slots globally

thumb-image

Serena coaching from afar as Venus and Fernandez reach US Open doubles quarters

thumb-image

Crowd Digital announces forthcoming launch of Hemaya platform in cooperation with Dubai Police

 

Up to a third of 13- to 16-year-olds in England are believed to consume energy drinks -- some of which contain more caffeine than two cups of coffee -- despite most supermarkets having introduced a voluntary ban, according to the government.

"How can we expect children to do well at school if they have the equivalent of a double espresso in their system on a daily basis?" Streeting said.

"We're acting on the concerns of parents and teachers and tackling the root causes of poor health and educational attainment head on," he added.

A 12-week consultation will now gather evidence from experts, the public, and retailers and manufacturers.

Under current rules, any drink with over 150mg of caffeine per litre requires a warning label saying it is not recommended for children.

"Energy drinks might seem harmless, but the sleep, concentration and wellbeing of today's kids are all being impacted, while high sugar versions damage their teeth and contribute to obesity," Streeting said.