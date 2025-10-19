  • search in Khaleej Times
Empress's crown covered in over 1,000 diamonds found broken after Louvre robbery

While it is not clear what other items were stolen, the room the thieves targeted usually houses three historical diamonds and an emerald-and-diamond necklace

Published: Sun 19 Oct 2025, 7:59 PM

French authorities on Sunday found a damaged 19th-century crown near the Louvre in Paris after the museum was robbed earlier in the day, a source following the case told AFP.

The crown once belonging to Empress Eugenie, the wife of Napoleon III, features golden eagles and is covered in 1,354 diamonds and 56 emeralds, according to the museum's website.

Interior Minister Laurent Nunez said three or four thieves had used the furniture hoist to steal "priceless" goods from two displays in the museum's "Gallerie d'Apollon" ("Apollo's Gallery").

It was not immediately clear what other items were taken.

Pieces usually on display there also include three historical diamonds — the Regent, the Sancy and the Hortensia — as well as an emerald-and-diamond necklace that Napoleon gave his wife Empress Marie Louise, it said.