US embassy cautions Americans in UK to be alert after Britain raises threat level

The threat level indicates that an extremist attack is highly likely within the next six months

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 2 May 2026, 1:17 PM
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The US embassy in London has cautioned Americans in the UK to stay alert in public places, keep a low profile and review their personal security plans. The embassy issued a security alert on Friday.

British government officials said earlier that they were raising the national terrorism threat to its second-highest level.

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Britain raised its national terrorism threat level to "severe" from "substantial" on Thursday after an antisemitic stabbing attack earlier in the week in north London.

The threat level indicates that an extremist attack is highly likely within the next six months.

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