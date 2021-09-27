Earthquake of magnitude 6.5 strikes Crete
The quake had a depth of 5km.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.5 struck Crete, Greece on Monday, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.
The quake had a depth of 2 km, EMSC said.
