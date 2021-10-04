Europe
Logo
 
HOME > World > Europe

Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes South Sandwich Islands region: EMSC

Reuters
Filed on October 4, 2021

(Alamy file)

The quake was at a depth of 100 km.

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the South Sandwich Islands region in the southern Atlantic Ocean early on Monday, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.

The quake was at a depth of 100 km, EMSC said.




ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM World
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20210924&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=210929522&Ref=AR&profile=1032 macro_action: article, macro_profile: ,1032,1028 macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2021 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 