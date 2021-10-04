Earthquake of magnitude 6.3 strikes South Sandwich Islands region: EMSC
The quake was at a depth of 100 km.
An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the South Sandwich Islands region in the southern Atlantic Ocean early on Monday, European Mediterranean Seismological Centre said.
The quake was at a depth of 100 km, EMSC said.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New Zealand extends Auckland lockdown...
Early childhood education will return and people can also move around ... READ MORE
-
World
Plane carrying marriage proposal banner crashes...
Canadian authorities say a small plane crashed on an island near Old... READ MORE
-
World
Oil company says pipeline shut down after...
At least 572,807 litres of crude spilled into the waters off Orange... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Six killed in clashes during Indian farmers'...
Farmers alleged a car owned by the son of Ajay Mishra, junior home... READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE on full alert as Cyclone Shaheen hits region
The general public has been reminded to adhere to all safety... READ MORE
-
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020: Ministry announces 8-day leave for...
Encouraging employees of the Minister of Presidential Affairs and... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw,...
The winner's contact numbers in India are not reachable READ MORE
-
World
Cyclone Shaheen has been downgraded to a tropical ...
The cyclone has so far killed at least nine people in Oman and Iran READ MORE
Legal View
UAE: Can I share a hotel room with my girlfriend?
3 October 2021
Weather
Cyclone Shaheen: Three killed, flights delayed
3 October 2021
News
UAE: Indian wins Dh10m in Big Ticket draw, untraceable
3 October 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Video: Countdown begins for highly anticipated Expo 2020 Dubai opening ceremony
13 votes | 28 September 2021
Sports (videos)
IPL with Ayaz Memon: Who will win today's match?