Several killed, injured in bus crash near Swiss Alpine village

A number of people were killed and several others injured after a bus carrying a Dutch tour party flipped over in a remote Alpine region of eastern Switzerland, police said on Thursday, September 10.

Police in the canton of Graubuenden said the accident occurred near to the village of Susch, and images of the scene published online showed the vehicle lying on its side next to the road, surrounded by police and emergency service personnel.

A spokeswoman for the General Dutch Association of Travel Companies (ANVR), acting as spokesperson for tour operator OAD, said a serious accident had taken place involving an OAD bus and that 48 passengers were on board, all Dutch nationals.

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Local authorities did not respond to requests for more details on the number of casualties. Police said they would provide an update in the coming hours.